Corundum Group Inc. Buys 8,363 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.66. 23,092,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,697,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

