Corundum Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $201.85. 461,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.45. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

