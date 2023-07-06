Corundum Group Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,599,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,313,664. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

