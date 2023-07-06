Corundum Group Inc. Sells 13,820 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

VWO traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553,635. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.