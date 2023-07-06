Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $541.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.37 and a 200-day moving average of $496.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

