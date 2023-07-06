Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Reduced by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $537.91. 512,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,703. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.37 and a 200 day moving average of $496.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

