Courage Miller Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $296.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.68. The firm has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

