Courage Miller Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after purchasing an additional 744,035 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $40.88 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.