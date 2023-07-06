Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Courage Miller Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

