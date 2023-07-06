Creditcoin Price Down 5.9% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $50.08 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003317 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006376 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

