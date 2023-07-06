Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $3,371,298.94 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 211,102 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $3,371,298.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,334.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 53,324 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $943,834.80.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,168,214.48.

On Monday, June 26th, Lip Bu Tan sold 35,986 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $638,031.78.

On Friday, June 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 8,081 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $142,225.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $3,929,819.46.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $5,619,568.50.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -149.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

