Critical Survey: Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) & PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Free Report) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and Zhongchao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures!.com $4.07 million 2.01 $730,000.00 $0.01 6.51 Zhongchao $14.15 million 1.61 -$2.94 million N/A N/A

PCS Edventures!.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhongchao.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.3% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Zhongchao shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PCS Edventures!.com and Zhongchao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

PCS Edventures!.com has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures!.com 22.60% 149.18% 45.96% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PCS Edventures!.com beats Zhongchao on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

