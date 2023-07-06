Cronos (CRO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.92 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $7.92 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00041589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

