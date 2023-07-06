Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 20,272 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of UCON stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.95. 106,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,988. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

