Crumly & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,478 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,828,000 after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 303,324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,454,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 2,421,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727,054. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

