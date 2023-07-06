Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE NS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,020. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.82.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 151.56%. The business had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

