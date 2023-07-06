Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a report released on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CURLF opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.27. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $352.49 million for the quarter.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

