CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $10,762.73 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

