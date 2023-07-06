D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $438,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

NASDAQ COST opened at $541.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

