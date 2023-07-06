D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 458 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $115.96 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. The company has a market cap of $314.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

