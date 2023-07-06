D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $160.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.27. The company has a market cap of $359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

