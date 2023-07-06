D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,239.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,305,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after buying an additional 42,010,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.