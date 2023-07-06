D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $227,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,985 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

