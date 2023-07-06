D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $237,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 801,986 shares of company stock worth $168,188,162. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $213.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 562.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

