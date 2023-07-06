D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 11,706 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

