D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 361 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.77.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $186.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

