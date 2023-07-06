DA Davidson Weighs in on Accolade, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Accolade in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.82). The consensus estimate for Accolade’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Accolade’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

ACCD opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,893,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after purchasing an additional 259,910 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accolade by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,523,000 after acquiring an additional 279,796 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,139,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,911,000 after acquiring an additional 97,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 328,433 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,029,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accolade news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,029,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,892 shares of company stock worth $327,975 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

