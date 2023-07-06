Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Stock Performance

Darktrace stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. Darktrace has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.