DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Plans Dividend of $0.55

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.5516 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $0.22.
DCC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DCCPY opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. DCC has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $27.83.
About DCC
