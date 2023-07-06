Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $252.87 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $16.52 or 0.00054163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $252.87 million and $4.17 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00197876 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013710 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003303 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,310,999 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

