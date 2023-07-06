Decred Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.39 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 6th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $251.59 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.43 or 0.00054178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00189341 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031171 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013928 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003271 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,312,529 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

