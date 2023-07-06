DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $332,045.07 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

