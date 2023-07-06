DEI Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $1,883.98 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00323055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012282 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

