Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $830.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.18. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $750,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $750,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

