Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CNA Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CNA Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNA opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $45.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

