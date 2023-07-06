Denali Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,021 shares of company stock worth $99,124. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.95 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.47%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

