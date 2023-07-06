Denali Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $234.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.02.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Bancorp

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

