Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at $802,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 443,723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

