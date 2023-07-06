Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 106,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 56.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,778.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 59,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,308,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $535,767.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of RGR stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

