Denali Advisors LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,559 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

HRL opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

