Denali Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RM. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Regional Management by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Regional Management by 46,310.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

Regional Management Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,081 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $264,021.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 558,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,943.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

RM opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $300.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.50. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $135.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.81 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Regional Management

(Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.