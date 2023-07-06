Denali Advisors LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBB opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

