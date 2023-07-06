Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after buying an additional 115,098 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 967.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Trading Down 1.3 %

PMTS opened at $22.94 on Thursday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director H Sanford Riley bought 2,500 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $58,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $175,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PMTS. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded CPI Card Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

About CPI Card Group

(Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.