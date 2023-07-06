Dev Ittycheria Sells 50,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 4,226 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $1,719,094.54.

On Thursday, June 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total transaction of $5,746,400.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $10.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.02. 1,682,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,858. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $418.70. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.