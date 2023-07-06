Dev Ittycheria Sells 50,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBFree Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 4,226 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $1,719,094.54.
  • On Thursday, June 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total transaction of $5,746,400.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $10.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.02. 1,682,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,858. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $418.70. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.