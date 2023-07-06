Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Update

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DFFN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 7,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:DFFN Free Report ) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

