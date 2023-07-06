Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meredith Wealth Planning owned 0.17% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DFCF traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 21,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,511. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

