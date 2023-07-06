Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 960,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,624,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,883,000 after purchasing an additional 483,161 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 92,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 352.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 105,961 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. 195,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,283. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $27.23.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
