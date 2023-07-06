Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $52.65

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECLFree Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.65, but opened at $51.06. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 416,792 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

