Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 181,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,288,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $529.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 635,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,185,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,854,179.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,318,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,056,641.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,884,388.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,724,178 shares of company stock valued at $29,426,021 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

