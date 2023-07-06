Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Has $27.51 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 18.7% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. owned 0.34% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $27,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,452,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,085,000 after purchasing an additional 673,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,788 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

